Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 91,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 56,706 call options.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

