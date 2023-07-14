Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $86.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

