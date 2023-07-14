Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $86.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE FOUR opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.