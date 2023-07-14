Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $3,129,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

