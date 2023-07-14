Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 968 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $367.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.62 and a 200-day moving average of $304.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

