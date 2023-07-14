Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Insider Activity at Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

