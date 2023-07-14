Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

RHP opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.