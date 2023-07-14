Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Brinker International stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,052,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 361,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

