Robert W. Baird Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $25.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.1 %

FL stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

