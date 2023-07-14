Robert W. Baird Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $25.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.
Foot Locker Stock Down 1.1 %
FL stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
