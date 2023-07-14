RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $11.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

RLJ opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,723,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621,795 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

