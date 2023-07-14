RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $11.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
RLJ opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
