Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nextracker Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nextracker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get Nextracker alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $27,287,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.