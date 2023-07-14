Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

DGX stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

