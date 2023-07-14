Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.25.

CNQ opened at C$76.86 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

