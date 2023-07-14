Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Raised by Analyst

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xerox in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Xerox by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Xerox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

