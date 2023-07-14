Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Issued By Zacks Research

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

APH stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

