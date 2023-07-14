Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

