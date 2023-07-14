Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

