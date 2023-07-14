Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Global Price Performance

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

