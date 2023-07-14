Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.64

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.64 and traded as low as $95.40. Omega Flex shares last traded at $96.88, with a volume of 8,558 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Omega Flex by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.