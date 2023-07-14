Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.