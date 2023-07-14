Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

