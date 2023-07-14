Meredith Wealth Planning Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

