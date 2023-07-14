Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

