Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 47,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

