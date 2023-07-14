Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.
Management Consulting Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile
Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.
