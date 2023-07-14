Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

