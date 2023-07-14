Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.