Loop Capital Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $343.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

