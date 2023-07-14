Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.27

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.27 and traded as low as C$30.69. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.95, with a volume of 160,768 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LIF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.2094737 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.45%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

