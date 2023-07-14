JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

