JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $46.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

