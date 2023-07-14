Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Immunovant Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Immunovant stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $228,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

