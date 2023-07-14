IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XPO by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in XPO by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO Stock Up 2.7 %

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.76.

XPO stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.