Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $101.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HLI opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

