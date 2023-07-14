Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of HST opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

