Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $249.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. Hershey has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.