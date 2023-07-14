Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

