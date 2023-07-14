HC Wainwright Weighs in on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

IPA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 970,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

