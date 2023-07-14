Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.72

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 82587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Gentex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

