Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $6,414,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 12,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Garmin by 26.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

