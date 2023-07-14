FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Lowered by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SONY opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

