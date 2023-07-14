FY2025 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Lowered by Analyst

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.78. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

