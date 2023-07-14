FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

