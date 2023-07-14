First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

FGBI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

