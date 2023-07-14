Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

