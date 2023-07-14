Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,704,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,078,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

