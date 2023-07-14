Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.