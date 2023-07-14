Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

EE opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $211.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,957,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

