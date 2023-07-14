DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

