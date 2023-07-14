Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after buying an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $387.06 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.