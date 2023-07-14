DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DRH opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
