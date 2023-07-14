DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

